FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital uses a new artificial intelligence to help patients with things like scheduling, changing appointments or renewing prescriptions around the clock.

The A.I. is a chatbot named Toni. Mercy says it is designed to help in real-time, giving personalized responses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If patients would rather talk to a real person, Toni can also connect them to a live agent.

“Mercy is always focusing on innovation, and by creating a chatbot or virtual assistant, that really allows us to offer another channel for consumers or patients to connect with us,” said executive director of product development Tamara Carlton.

Mercy says in the last 30 days, Toni has interacted with more than 14,000 users and answered about 42,000 questions.