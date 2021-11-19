Mercy walk-in clinics will be open during holidays

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy’s walk-in clinics in Fort Smith (Convenient Care) and Northwest Arkansas (GoHealth Urgent Care) will be open throughout the holidays, according to a press release from the health care provider.

Mercy said there will be some modifications to hours and locations for the holidays.

Mercy Fort Smith’s Convenient Care location at 1400 Zero St. will be open throughout the holidays to serve patients in the River Valley.

In Northwest Arkansas, Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville and Bella Vista will be open every day with modified hours for the holidays.

Mercy Convenient Care, Zero Street in Fort Smith will be open on the following days:

Thanksgiving Day, noon to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day, noon to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Years Day, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, patients can utilize Mercy’s “Hold My Place” option on the Convenient Care website: www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-convenient-care-zero-street.

Mercy Convenient Care, 79th Street in Fort Smith will be closed during the holidays. For more information, call Mercy Convenient Care, Zero Street at 479-573-3082.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care clinics in Northwest Arkansas will be open throughout the holidays. Hours for each location are:

Thanksgiving Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care clinics offer an online “save my spot” option. Visit http://www.gohealthuc.com/locations to find the nearest location.

At Mercy’s Convenient Care and GoHealth-Urgent Care locations, Mercy treats adults and children (ages 1 or older) for non-emergency issues, including: