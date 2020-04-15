Message boards on state highways discourage out-of-state travelers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You’ll see new message boards on state highways discouraging out-of-state travelers from coming to Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the boards will be placed across the state to help limit recreational visitors.

Some message boards will be permanent and some will be mobile.

The Governor said it is another way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 from out-of-state.

“We’ve seen it at our state lodges and campgrounds that attract visitors but we’ve also had reports of people from hotspots coming and staying at our hotels,” Hutchinson said.

The effort will be led by state police and the Department of Transportation.