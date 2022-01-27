FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study from NordVPN found that 66% of Americans think the Metaverse can replace social media as we currently know and use it. However, a whopping 87% of respondents expressed privacy concerns if Facebook succeeds in creating the Metaverse.

Half of Americans fear it will be too easy for hackers to impersonate others. Other privacy and security concerns include:

47% do not trust that their identity will be legally protected

45% fear that even more data can be collected and used against them

43% are concerned of not being sure of the identity of others

41% think it will be hard to safeguard their real identity from their metaverse identity

37% fear that their transactions won’t be very secure

In October 2021, Mark Zuckerberg introduced the metaverse and produced a video explaining what it will look like. He called the metaverse “an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it.”

As much as internet users are concerned about their online privacy, 74% would join or at least consider joining the metaverse, according to the study. People are interested in joining the metaverse for various reasons, such as experiencing things they can’t in physical reality (41%), communicating with others (40%), escaping their surroundings (28%), or even wanting to become a different person (23%).

Results of the sruvey with infographics are available here.