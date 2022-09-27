FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Meteor, an all-day cafe and bike shop, announced the upcoming opening of its newest location, in Fayetteville.

Located at the South Yard development, this will be the company’s third location overall. According to a press release, it is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2023.

The development is on the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd and S. School Avenue in Fayetteville.

The Meteor strives to be the front porch of the cycling and active-lifestyle community, so choosing a location right off the Razorback Greenway, in a city that values active transportation, vibed well with our business plan. That, combined with Fayetteville’s appreciation of delicious, locally sourced food served in an unfussy environment, great wine and beer, and expertly prepared coffee, made the option to open our third location at South Yard an easy decision. Doug Zell, co-founder of The Meteor

The Meteor serves “an expansive selection of natural wine and craft beer, house-made baked goods, ingredient-driven food, and specialty coffee – including breakfast tacos, delectable burgers, and their famous sourdough-crust pizza.” In addition, their bike shop offers a boutique retail environment that specializes in expert service and a carefully vetted selection of bikes, apparel, and accessories.

The Meteor has locations in Austin, Texas, and Bentonville, which both opened in 2019.

“The distinct personality of Fayetteville will complement our unique mashup of services and help us create a one-of-a-kind space, just like our other two locations,” said Chris St. Peter, co-founder and managing director of The Meteor. “Fayetteville has a rich cycling history. We are excited to have the opportunity to serve experienced cyclists, newcomers, commuters, cruisers, or anyone else who wants to ride a bike, or who just wants great food and wine in a charming, intriguing atmosphere.”

The Meteor was founded by Zell, the founder of Intelligentsia Coffee, and St. Peter, a former attorney. Both are avid cyclists and close friends, largely through their shared love of the sport.

Their vision began with a desire to create a beautiful environment that combines all the things they love under one roof: wonderful wine, delicious food, thoughtfully prepared coffee and, of course, bicycles. Through their vision, a motto was born: “Espresso | Champagne | Chain Lube.”

“We have been very intentional in making South Yard a neighborhood that inspires people to connect with nature and neighbors,” said Jeremy Hudson, CEO of Specialized Real Estate Group. “South Yard is located next to one of most heavily traveled areas on the Razorback Greenway and just a block from Fayetteville’s Cultural Arts Corridor.The Meteor will become a staple for commuters biking to work and school, as well as a stop for people walking or biking through The Ramble.”

South Yard is scheduled to open in late 2022. The development will reuse four existing buildings, formerly occupied by Farmers Cooperative, and offer food and beverage establishments, entertainment, small office and retail space, a new public park, and 128 apartments.