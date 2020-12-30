Methodist Village residents get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this file photo taken Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, a vial with Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room before being used for a vaccination in Moscow, Russia. Belarus on Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020, has announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out the vaccine. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, FILE)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local nursing home residents got their COVID-19 vaccine today.

Walgreens administered Moderna vaccines to the staff and residents at Methodist Village Senior Living in Fort Smith.

Methodist Village CEO Melissa Curry said staff is excited that vaccines are finally rolling out and she was more than happy to be the first one in line.

“I want to lead our campus and let our employees know that I’m willing to get the vaccine, I want the vaccine, and I hope that they will too,” Curry said.

Chester Bean lives at Methodist Village Senior Living and he said he is proud he got the vaccine.

“I’m very, very proud for myself as well as all the other people that are going to be able to get it,” he said.

The senior living center will have two more vaccine clinics for its residents and staff over the next two months.