FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of two Mexican nationals living in Springdale were sentenced to 19 years in prison today for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) identified a mobile home in Benton County that was receiving packages containing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Alfredo Vladimir Andrade Medina, 30, and Kevin Heriberto Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 24, were found to be regularly accessing the mobile home.

Medina and Gonzalez-Gonzalez are both from Nayarit, Mexico, but were residing in Springdale under assumed names that they used to wire U.S. currency in amounts just under $1,000 to Mexico.

On Feb. 8 this year, the DEA served search warrants on the mobile home and the apartment where Medina and Gonzalez were staying.

The DEA found fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills and over four kilograms of methamphetamine in the mobile home.

In the apartment, the DEA located $22,168 which Medina admitted was from drug sales.

On March 8, the two were indicted. Medina pleaded guilty in April and Gonzalez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty in May. Both were convicted of aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez was sentenced on Sept. 15 to 15 years in prison and $500 in fines. On Nov. 7, Medina was sentenced to 19 years in prison and $1,000 in fines.