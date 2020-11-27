Mexico opens anti-monopoly probe against Wal-Mart de Mexico

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-monopoly commission says it has begun a formal investigation into possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales, a probe that that appears to involve Wal-Mart’s Mexican subsidiary.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission did not identify its target Thursday, but Wal-Mart de Mexico told investors earlier this week that it has been notified of an investigation involving the company in exactly those areas.  

It is not clear what the supposed practices involved, but as Mexico’s largest retailer, Wal-Mart has significant leverage with suppliers.

The company had said it acts in accordance with Mexican laws and will defend itself.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
