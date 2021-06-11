Mickey Jackson Fire Training Center opens in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Springdale announces the grand opening of a new fire training center.

The Mickey Jackson Fire Training Center is designed to train fire department employees in emergency operations.

The building features two large classrooms, a skills and lab room, and office space for training staff.

Batallion Cheif Michael Bronner says the new center will help the community receive the services they deserve. “It’s a huge advancement,” Bronner said. “Training is a giant part of our culture here in the department and having this facility just increases our options.”

The building is named after retired fire chief Mickey Jackson who served as the first paid fire chief of the Springdale Fire Department from 1964 to 1985.

