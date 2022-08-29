SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A microburst storm that hit Northwest Arkansas has knocked down power lines, causing a series of power outages in Springdale on August 29.

Multiple power lines are down on W. Sunset near Founders Park Drive, and the Springdale Fire Department has asked motorists to avoid the area if possible. According to Ozarks Electric, over 3,400 people were without power around 5 p.m. on August 29.

A map showing the affected areas is available here.

