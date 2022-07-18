FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A strong microburst left behind property damage and some damaged homes Sunday night.

Many were shocked both by the unexpectedness of the weather event and how much damage it did to their property.

Rebecca Roach and her husband were standing in her parents’ house looking outside from the second floor when it started raining. Shortly after the rain started, Roach heard the wind and a tree fell through the second floor bedroom, falling directly on the bed.

“I’m pretty sure that whole room is going to have to be redone if we decide to do that. I’m not sure what we’re going to do yet,” said Roach.

A similar situation happened a few streets over from Roach and her family. Dorinda Mounce and her family members had been outside working from 7:00 am to 1:30 pm trying to clear a tree out of the driveway.

“I mean, it was completely blocked,” said Mounce. “We came out here, and this tree was down.”

This put the family’s day on hold.

“My husband had to take off from work today because he couldn’t get out,” said Mounce.

According to Mounce, it could take a few days to clear the tree out of her driveway and make sure the other section of the tree doesn’t all on the home, but she was just happy her family wasn’t hurt.

“We’re lucky that it didn’t come down on the house. We were very lucky,” said Mounce.

That’s something Roach was also grateful for.

“Nobody was in the bed or asleep or anything,” said Roach.