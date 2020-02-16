Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign to open field office in Little Rock

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla. They are circling each other like wary boxers, with taunts on Twitter, snarky asides and belittling depictions of one another. They rose to prominence in Manhattan on parallel tracks, amassed wealth real and perceived and displayed a penchant for putting their names on things. President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg could hardly be more different as people but now they both want the same job: Trump’s. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Mike Bloomberg 2020 continues to build momentum by opening its newest field office in Little Rock.

Arkansas is a key Super Tuesday state and a priority for Mike Bloomberg 2020.

In advance of early voting – beginning Tuesday, February 18th – Mike has already made two visits to the state, the campaign also opened its first field office in Fayetteville and hosted the Get It Done Express bus tour with stops in Fayetteville, Ft. Smith, Little Rock and West Memphis last week.

The campaign invites you to come by the office rally, hear from those involved with the campaign, enjoy lunch from local food trucks, and grab some Mike Bloomberg 2020 gear.

The event will be Monday, February 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 815 Main St. in Little Rock.

