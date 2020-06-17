Miles for Mercy continues to raise money for Mercy Health Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Miles for Mercy event continues.

People of all ages are invited to participate in Miles for Mercy, a virtual community challenge supporting the Mercy Health Foundation and local healthcare heroes.

Mariah Musselman tells us a little more about the event.

Hey guys! It’s Mariah Musselman. It’s going to be another hot one today. Make sure you get out there and get your miles early.

Mariah and her mom Danyelle are running and getting those miles in.

The event ends June 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Register online now!