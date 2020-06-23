Miles for Mercy raises $17,000 for Mercy Health Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Miles for Mercy challenge raised $17,000 for the Mercy Health Foundation last week!

Over 1,450 individuals participated in the challenge, with 9,759 miles completed throughout the week.

For each mile walked or run by participants, Procter & Gamble pledged a $1 donation to the foundation, with additional funds pledged to meet a $15,000 goal. In addition, $2,000 was raised through participant donations made during the event registration process, for a final donation total of $17,000.

The Miles for Mercy event also featured a Corporate Challenge, with 31 local offices participating

in the initiative.

P&G was recognized for most participants and most total miles completed, while Community Fit was awarded the title for the most spirited team via social media.

Since 2015, $67,000 has been raised for the Mercy Health Foundation through the 5k at the

LPGA and Miles for Mercy.

Last week, chief meteorologist Dan Skoff and Coach Eric Musselman’s daughter, Mariah, encouraged everyone to participate in the event.