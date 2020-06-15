Miles for Mercy raises money for Mercy Health Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Miles for Mercy event kicks off today.

People of all ages are invited to participate in Miles for Mercy, a virtual community challenge supporting the Mercy Health Foundation and local healthcare heroes.

Mariah Musselman joined Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff to tell us a little more about the event.

“Miles for Mercy is a really awesome program, Always Like a Girl. Every mile you run, walk or jog, donates $1 to the Miles for Mercy Health Foundation,” Musselman said. “Me and my mom love to run, always. It’s one of our favorite things to do. We do it every day, and that’s basically what Miles for Mercy is all about.”

#LiveLikeAGirl and #AlwaysLikeAGirl will donate $1 to the Mercy Health Foundation up to $15,000.

The event ends June 20 at 11:59 p.m.

There are still five days left to register.