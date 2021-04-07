Military Officers Association of America dedicates flagpole

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A flag pole dedication ceremony took place today in Springdale.

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of the Military Officers Association of America hosted the event at the Ozark Catholic Academy.

The association helps local schools by establishing flag poles on campus.

John Rocha, head of school for the Ozark Catholic Academy says it’s a great way to educate students on what it means to be an American. “I just always remember that people want to come to America, and I remind the students that with our flaws and with our imperfections, we are a unique country among the world, and people flock to come here, rather than us wanting to leave,” Rocha said.

The dedication was open to the public and included a blessing from the school’s chaplain.

