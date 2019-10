This week, you can skip your lunch and give a meal to help hungry families across our area.

On Friday, May 13 from 11:00 to 1:30 p.m. you can stop by any Arvest Bank location and donate the money you would usually spend on lunch.

Funds go to the 1 Million Meals campaign.

For every dollar donated, the Million Meals campaign is able to provide five meals for those in need.