‘Minari,’ based in Washington County, to make Arkansas premiere at 112 Drive-In

News
Posted: / Updated:

This image released by A24 shows Steven Yeun, foreground, in a scene from “Minari.” (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An award-nominated film set in Northwest Arkansas will make its local debut on Thursday, February 11, at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville.

In partnership with A24, the Bentonville Film Festival and Fayetteville Film Fest, the Arkansas Cinema Society will present ‘Minari,’ a Korean American drama set on a farm in Lincoln, in rural Washington County.

Starring Steven Yeun and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film is a semi-autobiographical depiction of Chung’s life as a Korean immigrant growing up in the rural South during the 1980s.

‘Minari’ earned ten nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Acting Ensemble.

The premiere presentation will include a pre-recorded Q&A with Chung and ACS co-founder & director Jeff Nichols.

The event will be hosted simultaneously online.

Doors will open at the 112 Drive-In at 5:45 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers