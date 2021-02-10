‘Minari,’ based in Washington County, to make Arkansas premiere at 112 Drive-In

This image released by A24 shows Steven Yeun, foreground, in a scene from “Minari.” (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An award-nominated film set in Northwest Arkansas will make its local debut on Thursday, February 11, at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville.

In partnership with A24, the Bentonville Film Festival and Fayetteville Film Fest, the Arkansas Cinema Society will present ‘Minari,’ a Korean American drama set on a farm in Lincoln, in rural Washington County.

Starring Steven Yeun and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film is a semi-autobiographical depiction of Chung’s life as a Korean immigrant growing up in the rural South during the 1980s.

‘Minari’ earned ten nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Acting Ensemble.

The premiere presentation will include a pre-recorded Q&A with Chung and ACS co-founder & director Jeff Nichols.

The event will be hosted simultaneously online.

Doors will open at the 112 Drive-In at 5:45 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.