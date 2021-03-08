Minneapolis prepares for possible unrest as Chauvin goes on trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WLAX/WEUX) -Nearly one year ago, George Floyd died while in police custody, setting off a nationwide reckoning with racism. Now, the man seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck is about to go on trial, with jury selection beginning as soon as this week. FOX News Correspondent Christina Coleman has more on how the city of Minneapolis is preparing for possible unrest.

Minneapolis is on the edge as the trial of the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd gets closer. Jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin is expected to begin Monday, but, it could be delayed due to a new ruling from the Minnesota Court of appeals ordering the judge to reconsider a third-degree murder charge.

Chauvin is currently charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May. The incident sparked the largest civil rights movement the country has seen since the 1960s, with months-long protests against police brutality.

Now, the city is bracing for another round of unrest, boarding up government buildings and increasing security measures.

Jacob Frey Minneapolis Mayor said, “We need to be working directly with those peaceful protesters and we have been to make sure that we as a city are better able to distinguish between those that are peacefully protesting and that those that seek to cause violence and destruction in our city.”

Meanwhile, a police reform bill named after Floyd is one step closer to becoming law. Last week, the house passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, aimed at ending racial profiling, excessive force, and police misconduct.

Floyd’s brother praised the passage of the act but said it still won’t bring his brother back.

Philonise Floyd said, “Nobody tried to render aid, none of the officers, but it was people protesting, and they stood up out there, ‘please somebody, get out and save him.”

Three former officers charged in the case will go to trial in the summer. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Christina Coleman, FOX News.