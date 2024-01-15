FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five people were injured in a head-on crash that killed a minor early Sunday morning in Fayetteville, according to a crash report.

A Toyota Camry was traveling east on Fulbright Expressway just after 4:30 a.m. in a westbound lane. A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west in a westbound lane.

The report says the two vehicles collided head-on “causing severe front-end damage to both vehicles.”

A minor was killed in the crash. Both drivers and three passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.