SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Minor League Baseball is almost back in Northwest Arkansas and there are some rule changes fans should know about before going to the game.

Here are some of the changes coming to AA baseball:

The pitch clock will be 18 seconds long.

Bases are growing from 15 to 18 inches.

There is a new restriction for fielders. Specifically, two infielders need to be on either side of second base, and they all have to be on the actual infield dirt. That means no more wild shifts for defending against pull hitters.

“A ground ball that would’ve been fielded by that third infielder would maybe get through and it’s a double. Just creates that activity and gets a bit more action back in the game,” Northwest Arkansas Naturals general manager Justin Cole said.

The minors are usually a testing ground for rules like these, so fans could see them at the major league level soon.