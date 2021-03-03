Minute Man restaurants brings ‘Space Shuttle Cafe’ to the Natural State

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KARK) — The Minute Man restaurant has a special new food truck that will be coming to the Jacksonville location at 120 John Harden Drive.

The Space Shuttle Cafe will arrive at 8 AM Thursday. .

The Space Shuttle café is a converted DC-3 airplane that saw service in WW II in 1944. It is the only road-worthy DC-3 airplane licensed for street use in the world.

The DC-3 airplane is nicknamed “The Grand Old Gooney Bird.”

After WW II, the plane saw service as a commercial airliner on the East Coast including Argonaut Airways, based in Miami, FL.

In 2015, the vehicle was upgraded to a full commercial food-service kitchen for use in the New York Metro area.

Minute man Restaurants purchased the vehicle in 2021 with plans to support its growing fleet of mobile restaurants and trailers in Arkansas, as well as promote the Minute Man Foundation’s not-for-profit mission to reduce hunger in the state.

This world-famous mobile restaurant will be on the road soon for appearances and private bookings such as office luncheons, wedding and birthday parties, tailgates, apartment complex celebrations, etc.