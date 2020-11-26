Miracle on 2nd Street pop-up bar makes its way to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Christmas pop-up bar with locations all over the world makes a stop in Northwest Arkansas

Miracle on Second Street sits on Northwest A St. in Bentonville.

The Undercroft bar is transforming into a Christmas wonderland for the time being with lights, Santas and special cocktails.

Bar manager Jonathan Key says the over-the-top decor is an explosion of holiday celebration.

“You’ll see a lot of very vintage maybe grandma style decorations all across, just very different eclectic things. You could come here four times and find something new every time there’s so much in this room,” Key said.

Miracle on Second Street will be open Tuesday through Saturday between four and eleven p.m. all the way through the New Year’s Eve.

Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

