Miracle on Second Street returns in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville Christmas themed pop-up bar is back.

Miracle on Second Street is at Undercroft, a bar under The Preacher’s Son.

The bar is now a vintage holiday wonderland with festive drinks like “Bad Santa” and the “Christmapolitan.”

General Manager Adam Greene says it’s been a big hit every year.

“Seating is limited. We do allow some walk-ins,” Greene said. “We do our best to try and accommodate as many people as we can but if you want to really guarantee that you’re going to come in and experience the fun here, please reserve. We’d love to see you.”

Patrons must be 21 years old or older, and reservations are required.

Miracle on Second Street is open through New Year’s Eve.