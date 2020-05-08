Miss Arkansas 2020 postponed, current titleholders to compete summer 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miss Arkansas Board of Directors announced that it would be postponing the 2020 State Pageant.

Read the full statement below:

The health and safety of our candidates, their families, and our volunteers is our top priority in making the decision to postpone our state competition. With the Miss America Organization making the announcement today that there would not be a national competition in 2020, and that they would be moving to the Fall of 2021, and with the state our nation is currently in, we felt like the right thing to do for all involved was to postpone our 2020 competition as well. Jessie Bennett, Executive Director of the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Organization

The candidates will have the opportunity to retain their local title and compete June 13-19, 2021 for Miss Arkansas / Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen respectively, according to a press release.

The release said Darynne Dahlem, Miss Arkansas 2019, and Sarah Cate Lay, Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2019, will continue their service to the state until new state titleholders are crowned.

The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation will award each of our 2020 Miss Candidates a $1,000 scholarship, according to the release.

Each 2020 Outstanding Teen will receive a $500 scholarship, according to the release.

The Miss Arkansas Board is also looking at other opportunities for not only the existing class of titleholders but for potential candidates as well. Those will be announced in the coming months.