Miss Arkansas encourages people to get vaccinated

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Miss Arkansas USA was in Northwest Arkansas on August 27 encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Stephanie Barber stopped by the Northwest Arkansas Council’s vaccine clinic in at J.B. Hunt in Lowell.

She says she understands people’s hesitancy to get vaccinated, but she encourages them to talk to their doctors and learn more.

“Obviously it’s a new vaccine and people who maybe haven’t taken the time to educate themselves might feel slightly hesitant about that,” Barber said. “I myself was hesitant at first. What I really did to take initiative in it was I talked to doctors, and I did my research, so when I came to the Northwest Arkansas Council to get my vaccine last April, I was fully empowered.”