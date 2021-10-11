Miss Arkansas visits Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club for ‘True to Me’ celebration

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boys and Girls Club of Fayetteville enjoyed a visit from Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams today.

It was all part of a celebration that recognized girls who have completed the “True to Me” program.

The curriculum promotes healthy self-esteem and empowers girls to recognize and challenge beauty pressures and appreciate themselves and their bodies.

“True to me is all about understanding that you are perfectly unique and a masterpiece in your own right and that you don’t have failures in your life. You can do anything that you set your mind to and that you can achieve anything,” Williams said.

Between 40 and 50 local club kids received their, “True to Me” diplomas.

