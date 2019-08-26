Missing Arkansas deputy’s body found in Lake Ouachita

News

He was missing for more than one month

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Google Maps

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — The body of an Arkansas deputy sheriff missing for more than a month after diving into a lake with a friend has been found in the lake.

Grant County Sheriff Ray Vance said Saturday that the body of Deputy Keith Wright was found Friday night in the area where he and another man had jumped into Lake Ouachita, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Little Rock.

Authorities say Wright and the man jumped from a party barge into the lake on July 19 and when they resurfaced the barge had drifted away. As the two swam to the barge, Wright disappeared.

Wright previously was a Pine Bluff police officer and a Pulaski County sheriff’s deputy and officials say he also had taught diving lessons.

Vance said Wright “made a mistake and it turned tragic.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!