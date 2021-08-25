Missing attractions from last year’s Sebastian County Fair return for 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Fair is back in full swing.

This year, the fair is bringing back local favorites like livestock shows, pageants, fair snacks, and rides.

Last year, due to COVID-19, the fair only featured livestock shows.

One 4H member, Snyder Williams, is preparing to show her Angus heifers this year.

She says she’s excited to be back at the fair doing what she loves.

“It’s so much fun because all my friends are here and it’s just a great day,” Williams said.

Tickets are $5 for those 12 and older and $3 for anyone 6-12.

Wristbands for rides can be bought for $20.

