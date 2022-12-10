BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.

Bobby was transported and reunited this week with his family that now lives in Bella Vista. His owner Tanisha Lopes said the reunion was incredible.

“He was just in my arms and rubbing my face and shaking his tail and he was just thrilled, you could tell he was happy to be reunited,” Lopes said.

Bobby went missing in Pennsylvania when Lopes stopped there while she was moving across the country. In November, Bobby was dropped off at animal shelter in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Lopes was alerted he was found thanks to a microchip.

“I was just so relieved and beside myself and overjoyed that he was found and that he was safe,” Lopes said.

Lopes said she could tell Bobby still remembered her even after years apart.

“It’s been like he never was gone, like he just climbs in my lap, he wants to be in my face, he wants all kinds of love and pets,” Lopes said.

Lopes said she is grateful for the shelter St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton, Twilight Furry Friends Transport and the microchip for finding and returning Bobby home.