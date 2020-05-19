UPDATE: Missing Fayetteville man is found dead

UPDATE: Farmington police said Jerry Risley’s body was found Tuesday, May 19 in a wooded area near Farmington.

Officers said he likely died from a medical condition.

Original Story

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Jerry Risley, 71, was last seen leaving Washington Regional Medical Center on May 13 just before 6:30 p.m.

Risley is approximately 5’04”, 240 lbs.

Risley has not been heard from since approximately 8:00 p.m. that night and it doesn’t appear he has been home.

If you have any information on Risley’s whereabouts, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.