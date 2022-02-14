FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jennifer Hay hasn’t seen her son, Christian Hernandez, since Dec. 30, 2020.

He was 18-years-old at the time and living at the Colonial Arms apartments in Fayetteville.

“I said Chris, I love you,” Jennifer said. “He said no you don’t, you don’t love me. Those were the last words I had with him.”

She says she got a call from his roommate later that day saying he and Christian had an argument and Christian left, the last time he was seen.

“It’s not normal for him to take off, which everyone thought from the start,” Jennifer said. “He wouldn’t do that, not in the right mind anyway he wouldn’t do that.”

Jennifer says Christian is schizophrenic and wasn’t taking his medication. She says he’s also battled depression and attempted suicide in the past.

“He’s an outgoing, loving child. He loves his mama to death,” Jennifer said. “He was fine for a few weeks, back to normal on medication -my normal son and then he quit and that’s when all that started.”

His mental well-being is why Det. Cody Strange says it became urgent to find Christian.

“I have gotten no tips, nothing about where he could be,” Strange said.

Strange says Christian left without a trace – no credit cards, no phone, not even shoes on his feet.

“I think the most difficult thing is just the lack of technology and we get spoiled nowadays in 2022 that everyone has one or maybe two cell phones or social media but this is an instance where he doesn’t, so that’s the biggest crutch right now,” Strange said.

Strange says Christian has family in Missouri but they haven’t seen him. His family in Northwest Arkansas has organized search parties, looking for any signs of Christian near the complex.

“I have high hopes he’s out there,” Jennifer said. “He may not be okay mentally but he’s out there, I feel it.”

They also created a Facebook page, Where hundreds of people have shown their support and shared possible sightings.

Christian had blue hair when he was last seen, he also has several tattoos. If you think you’ve seen him, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-587-3520 and ask for Det. Strange.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

There are also local resources including AFSP Arkansas, Arkansas Crisis Center, and On Our Sleeves.