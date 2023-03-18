ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the kayakers reported missing at Beaver Lake on March 16 is the percussionist for the famous instrumental band Lotus.

The band’s Facebook page told fans on March 17 that Chuck Morris and his son Charley had gone missing and asked fans to contact local authorities.

The Facebook page linked to a GoFundMe page on March 18 which asked for financial support for the Morris family. The GoFundMe reached more than $10,000 in the first two hours after its creation.

Chuck and Charley were reported missing in the Lost Bridge area of Beaver Lake. The search was placed on hold due to weather conditions and lack of visibility. The search resumed on March 17.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the Morris family traveled from Kansas City to vacation at Beaver Lake.

Jenkins says the search will continue throughout the weekend.

A prayer vigil was held on March 18 for the two at the Lost Bridge Village Recreation Center in Garfield.