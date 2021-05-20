Missing man found dead near Chester

CHESTER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man who was missing for about a week was found dead in Crawford County.

The body of Aaron Beauford was found off Locust Mountain Road near Chester on Friday morning.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown confirmed the identity of the victim this week.

Beauford was last seen on May 6 and was reported missing two days later.

Police say Beauford fled the scene of a robbery on the May 6 with his brother, Morris Beauford.

Morris was shot during the robbery and has since been treated and released.

Aaron’s body was found about a mile and a half from where his brother was found.

The case file from this incident has been given to the county prosecutor

