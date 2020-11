ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing man last seen November 19.

Gary Foster, 75, was last seen in Adair near the Sequoyah County line around 5 p.m. November 19.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khakis and loafers.

Contact the county sheriff’s office at 918-696-2106 if you have any information.