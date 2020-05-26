Missing nurse found safe in Searcy County

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nurse that went missing on Sunday has been found and is safe.

Charmaine Seaton with the Searcy County Department of Emergency Management said Stacy Worrall went missing on May 24 after going on a hike and was found alive and safe around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Seaton said she went for a hike in a heavily wood area and got lost.

Search crews from ASP, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas Forestry and area Search and Rescue teams were all on the scene.

Seaton said Worrall was in good shape but is going to be checked out by medical professionals.