Missing person exhibit makes stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A statewide traveling exhibit honoring missing people in Arkansas makes a stop in Fayetteville.

The exhibit displays each individual person’s story and is specific to the region of the state where it’s on display.

The project is hosted by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The exhibit is open to the public at the Fayetteville Public Library until July 31.

“After launching the missing person display in May, I knew I wanted to do everything in my power to highlight more of our missing Arkansans and focus the effort directly on their communities with the hope that we can get information on their disappearances,” said Rutledge in a news release. “I will never stop working with families and law enforcement to provide training, resources and support because no one knows the heartbreak and worry these families go through.”

In May, Rutledge hosted a week long display at the Arkansas State Capitol highlighting 21 missing people.

