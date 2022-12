ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.

Anthony Alvarez is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

RPD is wanting anyone who knows his location to report it at 479-636-4141 and ask for Det. Templin or Det. Smith. The case is under #2022-4760.