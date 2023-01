FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 28.

Tylar Jimenez was last seen wearing a black or gray hoodie with cargo sweatpants and black sneakers with red-rimmed bottoms.

Tylar Jimenez, 13, was last seen on Jan. 28 in Fort Smith (Fort Smith Police Department).

On Jan. 28, he was reported missing from the 3500 block of South 31st by a family member after leaving and never returning, according to a press release.

If you have any information, the police ask that you call 479-709-5100.