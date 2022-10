WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black “Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold-colored hoop earrings.

Braiden Taylor, 17, is missing. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

He is 5 foot 10 inches, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Braiden or know his whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.