PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out, according to police.

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, was last seen around Jennifer Lane in Pea ridge.

Wynn is 5’2″ with short black hair and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

Wynn has ties in southwest Missouri and could be heading there as well. She does not drive. There is no vehicle police are aware that she could be in.

Wynn was arrested on November 16, 2021, after McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for her.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call Benton County Sheriff’s Office Immediately at 479-273-5532.