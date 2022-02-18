ST. LOUIS–The state of Missouri and its individual counties will split almost half a billion dollars as part of a settlement of claims related to opioid abuse that the state’s Attorney General says is one of the largest victim-centric statements in Missouri history.

Under terms of the agreement, Johnson & Johnson and distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen will pay $458 million that will be used to fund addiction treatment, recovery, and intervention programs and prevention efforts.

“For years, the State of Missouri has been ravaged by the opioid epidemic, entire communities and neighborhoods crushed under the weight of opioid addiction and abuse. Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and more have been lost to this vicious cycle. This settlement won’t bring our loved ones back, it won’t provide any solace for those losses, but it can bring desperately needed resources to treatment centers, rehab facilities, law enforcement, and others who are on the frontlines of fighting this opioid epidemic in our state,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a news release.

Schmitt said the state was prepared to argue in court that the defendants misrepresented the addictive nature of the drugs, among other claims.

Roughly $274,800,000 of the settlement will go to the state of Missouri, which will distribute funds via grant programs operated by state agencies. Local municipalities will get $183,200,000. The settlements will be paid out over 18 years, with $50 million being paid in the first year, Schmitt said.

In addition to the financial settlement, an independent clearinghouse will give the distributors and state officials data about where drugs are being sent and how often, and will require the reporting of suspicious opioid orders.

Johnson & Johnson agreed to stop selling opioids as part of the settlement.

Representatives for Johnson & Johnson and the distributors did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday.

