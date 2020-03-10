Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against televangelist over ‘Silver Solution’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on March 10 his office has filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions “for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of ‘Silver Solution’ as a treatment for 2019 novel coronavirus.”

In a press release sent by Schmitt’s office, it says the lawsuit alleges on Feb. 12, 2020, the Jim Bakker Show aired the claim that a “Silver Solution” can cure the coronavirus.

Bakker and guest “naturopathic doctor” Sherill Sellman presented the product on the show, which aired nationwide.

According to the release, the broadcast and representations made on Bakker’s website induced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General’s Office to issue a cease and desist letter to the Jim Bakker Show.

NEW YORK AG FILES CEASE AND DESIST LETTER TO THE JIM BAKKER SHOW

The letter directed Bakker to stop making claims about the “Silver Solution” that is not “supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence,” the release said.

“The letter from the FDA advises that currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products to treat or cure coronavirus disease,” according to the release.

Schmitt’s office said anyone who bought the product from the show should know it cannot cure or treat the coronavirus.

The lawsuit requests a restraining order and permanent injunction ordering Bakker to stop selling the product as a cure or treatment for the coronavirus.