Missouri bill would allow deadly force against demonstrators

News

by: SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Then-Rep. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, speaks as The Missouri House and Senate meet in their respective Capitol chambers in Jefferson City, Mo, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. The Missouri senator on Monday, Jan. 25, 20121 pitched a bill that would allow the use of deadly force against protesters on private property and give immunity to people who run over demonstrators blocking traffic. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri senator is trying to pass a bill that would allow the use of deadly force against protesters on private property.

Members of a state Senate committee on Monday debated the change.

The legislation also would give immunity to people who run over protesters blocking traffic.

It would make demonstrations blocking traffic a felony crime.

Republican supporters of the bill said blocking traffic can be dangerous if it blocks ambulances or police from responding to emergencies.

Activists said enacting the bill would encourage vigilantism.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers