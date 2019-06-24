Missouri crews search for woman after home swept away by flood waters

Officials are still searching for an Anderson, Missouri woman who was swept away by flood waters while inside a home.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says a home was pulled into Beaver Branch River near Jackson Avenue in Anderson late Sunday.

A middle-aged woman was inside the home and remains missing after crews searched along the creek until nightfall.

Four State Search and Rescue crews were back on scene Monday morning continuing the search with two K9’s.

Two more K9’s are traveling from Columbia authorities now to assist.

Authorities say they will expand the search if the woman is not found soon, with the help of additional local agencies.

The city of Anderson is about 50 miles north of Fayetteville.