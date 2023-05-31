BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 4:40 p.m. on May 30, a kayaker found a body with what appears to be a gunshot wound on the water bank.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriffs Office has confirmed the body to be Missing Cassville Dr. John Forysth.

The body was found at a water bank across from the Lost Bridge South area.

Benton County Detectives are working this death investigation alongside Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Cassville Police Department, and Missouri State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

