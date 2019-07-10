Missouri fugitive arrested in Crawford County

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A fugitive on the run for years was arrested in Crawford County on Monday night.

Matthew Holleran was arrested just outside of Alma. He was wanted in St. Louis for unlawful possession of a firearm. Holleran was also wanted by Camdenton, Missouri police for felony resisting arrest. Holleran was also wanted by Maricopa County, Arizona for theft.

Holleran had been on the run since 2015. It is believed that Holleran fled to Mexico at one point to avoid apprehension by law enforcement.

Law enforcement made several attempts to arrest Holleran in different locations over the last several years, just missing him.

In recent weeks, the Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force in St. Louis developed leads regarding the possible whereabouts of Holleran. The Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force began working and sharing information with the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

Through intensive investigation and surveillance, the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force located Holleran in Alma.

Ultimately, the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested Holleran on Lamb Road in Crawford County about 11:40 PM on Monday night, without incident.