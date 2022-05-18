JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson will be signing a bill that establishes a new congressional map for Missouri. House Bill 2909 establishes new boundaries for eight districts.

The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ edge in upcoming elections. The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session.

Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.