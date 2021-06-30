Missouri House passes Medicaid funding before Parson’s deadline

FILE – Legislators filter into the chamber of the Missouri House of Representatives in January 2021. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House has passed a key tax to fund Medicaid. The Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) tax is renewed for a three-year extension.

The bill is heading to the governor. Missouri Governor Mike Parson had set a deadline of July 1 for lawmakers to renew this tax. If FRA was not renewed, Parson said he would have to make sweeping budget cuts.

The House has truly agreed and finally passed the FRA renewal, 140-13. This is a three-year extension. The bill now heads to the governor. There’s no language about defunding @PPFA in the legislation. It also prohibits abortifacients, but does not list which. #moleg #mogov — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) June 30, 2021

Lawmakers debated funding for Planned Parenthood and the funding of certain contraceptives by Medicaid. The House also passed House Bill 2, which prevents public funding from going toward abortion facilities, affiliates, or associates.

Members of the House shared this statement with OzarkFirst,

“We are proud of the work done by the House today to approve the FRA renewal so the vital programs that assist many of Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens can continue to be funded. We’re also proud of our members for taking a strong stand in defense of the lives of the unborn as we approved House Bill 2 to prevent taxpayer dollars from going to abortion providers. We urge our colleagues in the Senate to take immediate action to pass these important pro-life protections so the governor can sign them into law.”

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Democrat from Springfield says,