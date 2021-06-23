Missouri judge rules the state does not have to expand Medicaid starting July 1

COLE COUNTY, Mo.- Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has ruled that Missouri does not have to expand Medicaid starting July 1.

This ruling comes as Governor Mike Parson announced a special session to start this week to focus on related allowances, taxes and assessments needed to fund Medicaid before July 1.

The special session comes after lawmakers could not reach a compromise before they adjourned from the regular session. Parson has threatened major budget cuts if the General Assembly does not renew the important tax by July 1.

Lawyers suing the state said they will be prepared to final an appeal. #moleg #mogov https://t.co/26zkJfWczY — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) June 23, 2021

Parson says more than $700 million worth of budget cuts will come to higher education and even social services if something is not passed.

The Senate has adjourned for the day. Members will return for another day tomorrow where Senate President @DaveSchatz26 will refer the bills to committee(s). The Appropriations committee is set to meet at 1:15pm tomorrow. #moleg #mogov https://t.co/dEB0jTHo04 — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) June 23, 2021

“After laying out the grim reality of our state’s financial future if FRA is not extended, I believe legislators have now agreed to a compromise that will end this stalemate, so today I am announcing a special session to begin tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon,” Gov. Parson said. “We appreciate the continued efforts of House and Senate leadership to work with us towards a solution, and we are thankful that we are now in a position that warrants a call to the special session.”

FRA is a program between Missouri hospitals and the state government to support Medicaid; the tax brings in 1.6 billion dollars for Medicaid.